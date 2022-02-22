Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 523 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.98. 12,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

