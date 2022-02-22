Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.5% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,553. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.87 and its 200 day moving average is $571.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

