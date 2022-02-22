Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGI opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 147,286 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

