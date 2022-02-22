Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALEX opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

