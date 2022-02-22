Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 51.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 99,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 16.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,072,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,924,000 after buying an additional 290,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $932,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $1,781,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

