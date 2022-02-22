Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

ALLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 819,460 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $7,985,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 75,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. Allakos has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $139.51.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

