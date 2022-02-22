Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

