Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.39 Million

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce $391.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $388.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $393.10 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 35,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,618. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

