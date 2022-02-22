Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $63.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.79. 174,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,374. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

