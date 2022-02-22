AlphaValue Upgrades Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($86.36) to €78.50 ($89.20) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from €58.00 ($65.91) to €70.50 ($80.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.85.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $17.75 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

