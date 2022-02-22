Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €42.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.94 ($48.79).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

ALO stock traded down €1.09 ($1.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.55 ($27.90). 1,876,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.01. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

