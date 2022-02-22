Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on AYX. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of AYX opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

