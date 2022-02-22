Ambassador Advisors LLC Acquires 2,462 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after acquiring an additional 430,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. 59,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.