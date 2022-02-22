Ambassador Advisors LLC Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 698,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

