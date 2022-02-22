Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $608.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $651.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $656.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

