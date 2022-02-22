Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys 66,174 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 93,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after acquiring an additional 425,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,124. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $5.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

