Ambassador Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 208.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $196.02. 30,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,894. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

