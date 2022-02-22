Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

PEG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.74. 44,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,585. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

