Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 788 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.1% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.93. 5,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.42 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.