Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

ABEV stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

