Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.
ABEV stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Ambev Company Profile
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
