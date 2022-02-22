Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given New $147.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.60.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $294.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.58.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

