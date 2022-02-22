American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.43 million, a PE ratio of 275.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

