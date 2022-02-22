American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. American Campus Communities also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.86.

ACC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 693,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,759. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 388.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

