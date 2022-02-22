American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Eagle have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock’s momentum can be attributed to its earnings surprise trend. The company posted better-than-expected earnings for the sixth straight quarter in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines grew year over year. Results gained from robust consumer demand for its merchandise and brands, inventory optimization efforts, and execution of the “Real Power. Real Growth.” plan. Lower rent costs, strong product demand, reduced promotions and inventory optimization efforts aided margins. Continued strength in the Aerie brand, driven by strong demand across all categories bodes well. However, continued SG&A expenses due to higher store payroll, store openings and rising advertising costs remain worrisome. Also, elevated freight costs are concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 770,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 308,255 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

