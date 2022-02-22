American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 804,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

