American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,415 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AEL. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

