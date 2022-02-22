American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $175.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.34. 25,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,265. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

