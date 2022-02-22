Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 480,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,604 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

