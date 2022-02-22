Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $330.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $297.40. The company had a trading volume of 556,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,867. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.