AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $128.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $117.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 12.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.