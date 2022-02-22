Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $34,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 538.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 187.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 487,375 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,828,800. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

