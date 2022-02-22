Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.86. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 187,445 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 target price on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$152.89 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67.

In other Anaconda Mining news, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,000 shares in the company, valued at C$408,000. Also, Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 39,500 shares of Anaconda Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$25,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 416,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,560. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $182,480.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

