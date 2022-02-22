Analysts Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Autohome posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autohome.
A number of research firms recently commented on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.
NYSE ATHM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 674,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $126.21.
About Autohome
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
