Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. GameStop posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GME. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,859. GameStop has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $348.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.85.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.