Analysts Anticipate LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

RAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in LiveRamp by 2,008.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 22,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,024. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

