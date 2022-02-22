Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $13.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

TXT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.64. 38,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

