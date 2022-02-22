Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,820,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,447,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 20.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after buying an additional 137,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.