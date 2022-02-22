Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Datto reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Several brokerages have commented on MSP. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock worth $3,564,639 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,562. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

