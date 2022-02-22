Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year sales of $15.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after purchasing an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded down $3.48 on Friday, reaching $102.74. 73,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.56. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

