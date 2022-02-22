Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.23. Ferro reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Ferro stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,844. Ferro has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

