Analysts Expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) will report $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE RGA traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.97. 369,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,174,000 after buying an additional 141,889 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.