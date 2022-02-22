Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Several analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

UCTT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.70. 5,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,044. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

