Analysts Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $246.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.40 million. US Ecology posted sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $973.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $977.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in US Ecology by 856.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in US Ecology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $47.15. 22,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

