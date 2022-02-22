Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

2/22/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/15/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,980 ($26.93) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($26.93) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($22.44) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,650 ($22.44). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

HL traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.28) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,298 ($17.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The firm has a market cap of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,340.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

