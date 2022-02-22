Analysts Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $209.20

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,176. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 31,356 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

