Analysts Set Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,809. Arteris has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Arteris will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,229,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

