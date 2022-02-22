Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$9.32

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.28 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$756.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

