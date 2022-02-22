Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price at C$9.32

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$7.28 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$756.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.