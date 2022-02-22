Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Target Price at $30.00

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

HESM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.517 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5,900.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

