Analysts Set Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,219,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

