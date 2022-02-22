Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $42.63

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,474. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunoco (SUN)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.