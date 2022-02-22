Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $42.63

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 200,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 10,831.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,474. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.